Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Expert reveals what Princess Diana would have thought about movie 'Spencer'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

'Spencer,' due to release on November 5, stars Stewart as Princess Diana

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti came forth weighing in his thoughts about what Princess Diana would have felt about Kristen Stewart starrer Spencer. 

According to Sacerdoti, the Princess of Wales would have been flattered knowing that her memory is being kept alive through her biopic. 

“I think that Diana would probably be grateful that she’s still in everyone’s minds,” the journalist told Us Weekly.

“She said famously that she wanted to be queen of people’s hearts when she made that decision to leave Prince Charles.”

“I think that she would probably be pleased that her memory is still alive for so many people and that it’s done in a sensitive and sympathetic way,” Sacerdoti said of the movie.

“I can’t say how she would feel about it, but I think it’s a shame that we’re remembering her so much for tragedy and sadness,” he told the outlet. “Not only because it’s a bit self-indulgent, really, that we’re just wallowing in this sadness … but I think that because really Diana’s own attempts were to be quite a force for good and positivity. I think it would be a shame just to remember tragedy.”

Spencer, due to release on November 5, stars Stewart as Princess Diana. The historical drama is directed by Pablo Larraín. 

