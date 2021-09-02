 
Thursday Sep 02 2021
Britney Spears not to be charged in assault case of staffer

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Prosecutors declined to press charges against Spears based 'upon insufficient evidence'

Britney Spears will not be charged for hitting her employee due to lack of evidence against her.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, there will be no charges against the pop icon, who allegedly slapped a phone out of her housekeeper's hand during an argument on August 16.

Prosecutors declined to press charges against Spears based "upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone," according to a news release from the DA's office.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart said, "To its credit, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office has now, not surprisingly, formally rejected the misdemeanor allegation against Britney Spears, which the Sheriff's Department itself has acknowledged was a 'very minor' or 'extremely minor' incident, even as alleged, and there also was no striking and obviously no injuries."

"As I have previously-stated, this was nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder — an overblown 'he said, she said' regarding a cell phone. If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all."

"This should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA's Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future," added the attorney. 

