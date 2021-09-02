Sidharth Shukla's rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill 'heartbroken' after demise

Sidharth Shukla's rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is 'heartbroken' over the actor's sudden demise.

The duo, that created fans on Big Boss 13 with their close friendship, often made rounds on the internet for their alleged romance.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz, who was busy during a shoot Thursday morning, left the set midway.

According to sources, Gill is heartbroken and inconsolable.



Sidharth passed away in the wee hours of September 2. The actor died in Cooper Hospital after cardiac arrest.