 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Sidharth Shukla's rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill 'heartbroken' after demise

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Sidharth Shuklas rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill heartbroken after demise
Sidharth Shukla's rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill 'heartbroken' after demise

Sidharth Shukla's rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is 'heartbroken' over the actor's sudden demise.

The duo, that created fans on Big Boss 13 with their close friendship, often made rounds on the internet for their alleged romance.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz, who was busy during a shoot Thursday morning, left the set midway.

According to sources, Gill is heartbroken and inconsolable. 

Sidharth passed away in the wee hours of September 2. The actor died in Cooper Hospital after cardiac arrest.

More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share reception invite with fans: 'Save the date'

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share reception invite with fans: 'Save the date'
Sidharth Shukla's death: Learn about actor's last moments

Sidharth Shukla's death: Learn about actor's last moments
Bollywood 'shocked' after Sidharth Shukla's sudden death: 'Gone Too Soon'

Bollywood 'shocked' after Sidharth Shukla's sudden death: 'Gone Too Soon'
Indian TV star and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

Indian TV star and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla dies at 40
LSA 2021: 5 scenes from Alif that gave us goosebumps! Watch Here

LSA 2021: 5 scenes from Alif that gave us goosebumps! Watch Here
Saira Banu 'is now stable, suffered lot of stress after Dilip Kumar's death': Faisal Farooqui

Saira Banu 'is now stable, suffered lot of stress after Dilip Kumar's death': Faisal Farooqui
Shilpa Shetty to part ways with Raj Kundra: 'Troubles aren't going away'

Shilpa Shetty to part ways with Raj Kundra: 'Troubles aren't going away'
'Whoever does not like my songs, can stop listening to them': Alizeh Shah

'Whoever does not like my songs, can stop listening to them': Alizeh Shah
Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari’s fans are all heart for her drama serial ‘Deewangi’

Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari’s fans are all heart for her drama serial ‘Deewangi’
Arrest warrant issued against Ayesha Sana for cybercrime

Arrest warrant issued against Ayesha Sana for cybercrime
Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hospitalized

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hospitalized
‘Never judge a mother’, Yasir Hussain emphasizes on the role of a mom

‘Never judge a mother’, Yasir Hussain emphasizes on the role of a mom

Latest

view all