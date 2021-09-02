 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘aiming high’ with new Hollywood ventures

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are both working day and night to ‘aim high’ with new Hollywood ventures.

This claim has been made by royal author Omid Scobie and during his interview with Express, he admitted, “All that was said to me was 'oh man, you don't even know the half of what they're working on. They are aiming so high'.”

“I think one thing that may surprise at some point and this is just my own guess is where we're going to hear some sort of movie announcement.”

“It's only a matter of time before they have acquired the rights to a really incredible story that they're able to bring to life through a movie or a television drama. We've heard a lot about the non-scripted work but there is that whole side of the production company that is scripted.

