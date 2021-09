Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly fear disappearing from the public eye.



This claim has been made by royal author Omid Scobie and during his appearance on Good Morning America, he admitted that while the couple is ‘thriving,’ they are afraid of disappearing from the public eye.



“It’s not that they want to disappear or not be seen. It’s simply that they want to choose what they keep private and what they share with the world.”