sports
Friday Sep 03 2021
Faizan Lakhani

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: Pakistan's Haider Ali makes history by winning gold medal

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Pakistan's Haider Ali smiles after winning the gold medal. Photo: PTV
Pakistan's Haider Ali rewrote history books Friday when he became the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in the Paralympic Games. 

Haider Ali achieved the feat in the Men's Discus Throw competition, heaving it at an impressive 55.26m distance to notch the gold medal. 

His 55.26m throw is a personal best and is three metres longer than Mykola Zhabnyak's throw, who finished in second place. 

Position table.
Position table.

The athlete, who suffers from cerebral palsy, also competed in the discus throw at the World Para-Athletics Championship in Dubai in 2019 and won a silver medal for Pakistan.

Cerebral palsy is a disorder because of which one part of a person's body becomes weakened as compared to other parts. All para-athletes with cerebral palsy participate in the F37 category.

Haider Ali had competed in the long jump at the Paralympics, winning a silver medal in 2008 and a bronze medal in 2016. 

He was the last hope for Pakistan to win a medal after the other Pakistani athlete, Anila Izzat Baig, had been disqualified.

‘Well done’

Meanwhile, US Embassy in Pakistan has congratulated the Pakistani player on making the history.

“Congratulations to Haider Ali for winning the first-ever Paralympic gold medal for Pakistan!” tweeted the embassy from its official account.

“Haider is used to creating history having secured Pakistani's 1st Paralympic games medal (Silver) in 2008. Well done!”

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said, "Thank you Haider Ali. We are proud of you."


