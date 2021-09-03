Britney Spears 'relieved' after being cleared of charges in battery case

'Britney is relieved to put this behind her,' a source told Page Six

Britney Spears is feeling relieved after authorities said there will be no charges against her in alleged battery of her housekeeper.



“Britney is relieved to put this behind her,” a source told Page Six.

Earlier, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced that it had declined to file charges against the pop star over lack of evidence.

“The entire ‘incident’ — if you can even call it that — was blown out of proportion. It should never have been made into a big to-do, and the folks at the DA’s office should not have had to waste their time and resources investigating it,” the source added.

“That said, Britney understood that due diligence had to be performed once the complaint was made, and she was willing to cooperate to clear her name," the insider went on.

“Britney is grateful for the outcome and wants to move on so that she can focus on the bigger issue at hand: ending her father’s incessant control over her,” the source concluded.

The DA’s office said in a news release on Wednesday that the “housekeeper had no visible injuries” and that only the screen protector on her phone had been “damaged” during the argument with Spears.

