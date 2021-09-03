LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor starrer ‘Deewangi’ best scene from last episode

Geo Entertainment’s romantic drama serial Deewangi, produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, has been nominated for ‘Best TV Serial’ for Lux Style Awards 2021.

Deewangi, starring Hiba Bukhari and Danish Taimoor in the lead roles, have won the hearts of the fans and also bagged Lux Style Awards nomination for them.

Hiba has been nominated for the ‘Best Female Actor’ and Danish for ‘Best Male Actor’ - Viewer’s Choice for their stellar performance.

Hiba essays the role of Nageen, from a lower-middle-class background, and Danish portrays the role of Sultan Durrani, a wealthy businessman who hails from a political background.

In the last episode, that has garnered over 16 million views on YouTube, Nageen shot Sultan, who dies in hospital.

Nageen and Haroon, the role played by Ali Abbas, ended up together while Sultan dying in the hospital.

Deewangi is Hiba and Taimoor’s second collaboration together after Haara Dil.

Best Scene From Deewangi Last Episode.

Fans can vote for their favourite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.



https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/