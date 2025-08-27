Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt blessed with a baby girl

Pakistani celebrity couple, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt. — [email protected]

Pakistani celebrity couple, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, has been blessed with third daughter, Naimal Muneeb.

The news was shared by Muneeb on Instagram, where he posted a touching welcome note on behalf of his elder daughters, Amal and Miral, for their newborn sister.

— Instagram@muneeb_butt

“From the moment you arrived, you brought magic into our world. Your tiny hands, your sweet smile, everything about you is a gift we’ll forever treasure.

"As your big siblings, we promise to fill your days with love, laughter, and warm cuddles. You’ve made our family complete, and our hearts so full. Welcome home, little sister. We love you more than words can say,” the message read.

The same message was shared by Aiman's sister, Minal Khan on her Instagram handle.

"Heart is so full. Welcome Naimal Muneeb our blessing and bliss," she wrote to welcome her niece.

Aiman and Muneeb are a vital part of the entertainment industry. Both of them worked in numerous drama serials together and individually.

The duo met during the shoot of a telefilm and tied the knot on November 21, 2018 in Karachi.

They welcomed their first daughter, Amal, in 2019 — almost a year after their wedding — and their second daughter, Miral, in 2023.

Both Aiman and Muneeb have a massive fan following.