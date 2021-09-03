Shawn Mendes fawns over Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ release

Shawn Mendes recently fawned over Camila Cabello in light of the release of her brand new film.

The rendition of Cinderella features the life and struggles of a young girl with an entrepreneurial dream.

Mendes posted his congratulatory tribute on Twitter and captioned it with the words, “Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you. I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up everyday and be truly professional, kind and authentic. I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message te amo mi vida (I love you, honey)”.

