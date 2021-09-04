 
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook end their three-year marriage

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced that they are ending their marriage, 3 years after they married
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced that they are ending their marriage, 3 years after they married

American actor Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook have decided to part ways, ending three years of marriage.

In a statement issued to Page Six, the Big Bang Theory and her husband announced that they are ending their marriage, three years after they exchanged vows.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” read their joint statement.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” they went on to say.

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further,” the couple added.

The two began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in June of 2018. 

