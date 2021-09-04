 
Saturday Sep 04 2021
Web Desk

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan squad to undergo COVID-19 testing tomorrow

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

File photo
  • Pakistani cricketers to undergo COVID-19 testing before entering bio-bubble.
  • Players advised to exercise caution after testing.
  • New Zealand cricket team is scheduled to arrive on September 11.

LAHORE: The members of the Pakistan team, including players and support staff, will undergo COVID-19 testing tomorrow ahead of the New Zealand series.

The members of the squad will get tested in their cities and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has advised them to exercise caution for the next three days after testing.

The players and staff will assemble in Islamabad on September 8 for the ODI series against the Black Caps and after one day of quarantine at a hotel, they will be allowed to start training at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The New Zealand team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on September 11 to play three ODIs and five T20Is against Pakistan in Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively.

The PCB has already announced a 20-man squad for the ODI series.

It will be the first tour of New Zealand's cricket team to Pakistan in 18 years. The Black Caps last visited Pakistan in November 2003.

The three ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs.

Pakistan ODI squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mahmood.

NZ series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad

12-14 Sep – Room isolation

15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore

