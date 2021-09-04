 
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Reuters

'Hadestown' returns to Broadway after 18-month closure due to COVID

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

Hadestown won eight Tonys in 2019 for its modern rock twist
NEW YORK: Broadway's long-awaited reopening kicked off on Thursday with the return of Tony-winning show "Hadestown" - the first musical to come back after an unprecedented 18-month shutdown.

"Hadestown," which won eight Tonys in 2019 for its modern rock twist on the ancient Greek tale of lovers Orpheus and Eurydice, was the biggest show so far to take to the stage again ahead of the return of more than a dozen productions later in September.

The musical "Waitress," which ended its run on Broadway weeks before the coronavirus pandemic closed theatres in March 2020, returned for a limited run on Thursday with a new cast headed by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.

Thursday's performance will be followed by a street party in the heart of Manhattan's theatre district, led by the cast and the show's band.

Audiences must be fully vaccinated and wear masks for the show, while actors and all backstage crew work under strict protocols aimed at keeping the coronavirus at bay. Shows can play to 100% capacity.

Broadway's three biggest musicals - "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" are reopening on Sept. 14 - while others are rolling out through September and October. 

