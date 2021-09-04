 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘cleverly positioning themselves’ with projects

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of trying to ‘cleverly position’ themselves with upcoming new projects.

This observation has been made by California-based brand and reputation expert Eric Schiffer.

He told Express, “The animation project is very consistent with how she would naturally monetise and extend her brand in ways that are core to her brand DNA. And there is an audience for what her brand represents.”

“Especially given how - I think cleverly - Meghan and Harry have positioned themselves in a way to appeal to Gen Zs and Millennials, who will welcome content along that line because they can relate to it.”

