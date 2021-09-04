'Kurulus:Osman' season 3 to feature the son of Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor: report

"Kurulus:Osman" season three would feature the son of Turkish Cem Ucan, according to a report.

Batın Uçan's father played the role of Aliyar Bey in the season three and four of hit Turkish series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The report said that Batin's character in "Kurulus: Osman" would not be linked to his father's character.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated season 3 of the hit TV series .

Producer Mehmet Bozdaq recently said that the filming for the new season is underway and it would soon be released on a local TV channel.

No exact date has been given either by the TV channel or the production team.



