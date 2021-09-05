 
Sunday Sep 05 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan send shockwaves with new offer made to Queen Elizabeth

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly eyeing a meeting with Queen Elizabeth after almost two years since they decided to part ways with the royal family.

According to sources cited by The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have requested for a summit with the monarch, and are also looking to have a christening for their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle.

“Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year,” said the insider to the tabloid.

It was further revealed that while the royals haven’t responded to the Sussexes’ request yet, the Queen “is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie. But courtiers are surprised by the move, especially from Meghan, after what has happened.”

