Sunday Sep 05 2021
Prince Harry’s kids Archie, Lilibet ‘expecting their new playmate’

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet are reportedly expecting a brand new playmate.

The news has been revealed by the heiress to the Holiday Inn empire, Elizabeth Wilson.

She told the Eden Confidential Social Diary, that Archie and Lilibet will soon be getting another ‘playmate’ since she is about to give birth.

She was quoted telling the outlet, “We are expecting Pelly number three and could not be more excited.”

For those unversed, Ms. Wilson is the wife of Prince Harry’s childhood friend Guy Pelly, and he is also the son of Lady Carolyn Herbert, a close friend of the former Princess Diana.

Mr. Pelly grew up alongside Prince Harry and William and he is even the godfather to the Cambridge’s youngest child Prince Louis.

Over the years he has kept in close touch with the brothers and now, even his own daughters Willow and Clementine are close with Archie and Lilibet. 

