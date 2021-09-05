Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘silently going through every detail’ of abuse case

Prince Andrew’s legal team is reportedly demanding his utter silence over the abuse case as they ‘go through every detail’ before the trial.

The lawsuit itself was lodged on August 9th and according to a source close to the Daily Mirror, the Duke of York has been asked to remain completely ‘silent’ over the issue and maintain his ‘wall of silence’.

During that time fame, his legal team will reportedly “go through every single detail with exact precision to make sure there are no curve balls come their way.”