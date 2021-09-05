Angelina Jolie claims divorce decision ‘was not made lightly’

Actress Angelina Jolie admits her decision to divorce Brad Pitt was not something she took lightly during a recent admission.

Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie recently wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid about her journey that ultimately helped her decide to divorce Brad Pitt.

The star got candid about it all during her interview with The Guardian’s Weekend magazine.

During the course of it all, she was quoted saying, “I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”

For those unversed, Jolie filed for divorce back in 2016, but when asked why it took her five years to officially leave the marriage she simply claimed, “I mean, in some ways, it's been the last decade. There's a lot I can't say.”