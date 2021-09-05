 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie claims divorce decision ‘was not made lightly’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Angelina Jolie claims divorce decision ‘was not made lightly’
Angelina Jolie claims divorce decision ‘was not made lightly’

Actress Angelina Jolie admits her decision to divorce Brad Pitt was not something she took lightly during a recent admission.

Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie recently wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid about her journey that ultimately helped her decide to divorce Brad Pitt.

The star got candid about it all during her interview with The Guardian’s Weekend magazine.

During the course of it all, she was quoted saying, “I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”

For those unversed, Jolie filed for divorce back in 2016, but when asked why it took her five years to officially leave the marriage she simply claimed, “I mean, in some ways, it's been the last decade. There's a lot I can't say.”

More From Entertainment:

Drake overtakes Spotify streams with ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake overtakes Spotify streams with ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Queen Elisabeth’ fighting’ to put an end to Prince William, Harry’s rift

Queen Elisabeth’ fighting’ to put an end to Prince William, Harry’s rift
Angelina Jolie ‘fought’ Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie ‘fought’ Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at the cusp of ‘becoming yesterday’s news’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at the cusp of ‘becoming yesterday’s news’
Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas leave critics in stitches at Venice

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas leave critics in stitches at Venice

Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed’s rumored relationship brought to light: source

Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed’s rumored relationship brought to light: source
Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘silently going through every detail’ of abuse case

Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘silently going through every detail’ of abuse case
Lorde will not perform in 2021 MTV Video Music Award

Lorde will not perform in 2021 MTV Video Music Award
Prince Charles in ‘crisis mode’ over Camilla’s public image: report

Prince Charles in ‘crisis mode’ over Camilla’s public image: report
Prince Harry planning UK trip with Lilibet: report

Prince Harry planning UK trip with Lilibet: report
Willard Scott, rollicking weatherman of TV's 'Today' show 35 years, dies at 87

Willard Scott, rollicking weatherman of TV's 'Today' show 35 years, dies at 87
'Hard for Queen Elizabeth to turn away her beloved grandson Prince Harry'

'Hard for Queen Elizabeth to turn away her beloved grandson Prince Harry'

Latest

view all