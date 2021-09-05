 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 05 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Drake overtakes Spotify streams with ‘Certified Lover Boy’

By
HAHiba Anjum

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Drake overtakes Spotify streams with ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Drake overtakes Spotify streams with ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Rapper and songwriter Drake has managed to reach the title of Spotify’s most-streamed songs in a single day with the release of his new album Certified Lover Boy.

The news was announced by Spotify’s official Twitter account and they have even dubbed the rapper, “Certified Record Breaker.”

Check it out below:

For those unversed, the 32-year-old rapper’s sixth full-length studio album was scheduled to release earlier this year in January but was postponed due to the health concerns Drake was having at the time.



More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘angered’ by Prince Charles’ monarchy reformation plans

Meghan Markle ‘angered’ by Prince Charles’ monarchy reformation plans
Queen Elisabeth’ fighting’ to put an end to Prince William, Harry’s rift

Queen Elisabeth’ fighting’ to put an end to Prince William, Harry’s rift
Angelina Jolie claims divorce decision ‘was not made lightly’

Angelina Jolie claims divorce decision ‘was not made lightly’
Angelina Jolie ‘fought’ Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie ‘fought’ Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at the cusp of ‘becoming yesterday’s news’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at the cusp of ‘becoming yesterday’s news’
Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas leave critics in stitches at Venice

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas leave critics in stitches at Venice

Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed’s rumored relationship brought to light: source

Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed’s rumored relationship brought to light: source
Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘silently going through every detail’ of abuse case

Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘silently going through every detail’ of abuse case
Lorde will not perform in 2021 MTV Video Music Award

Lorde will not perform in 2021 MTV Video Music Award
Prince Charles in ‘crisis mode’ over Camilla’s public image: report

Prince Charles in ‘crisis mode’ over Camilla’s public image: report
Prince Harry planning UK trip with Lilibet: report

Prince Harry planning UK trip with Lilibet: report
Willard Scott, rollicking weatherman of TV's 'Today' show 35 years, dies at 87

Willard Scott, rollicking weatherman of TV's 'Today' show 35 years, dies at 87

Latest

view all