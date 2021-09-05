Drake overtakes Spotify streams with ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Rapper and songwriter Drake has managed to reach the title of Spotify’s most-streamed songs in a single day with the release of his new album Certified Lover Boy.

The news was announced by Spotify’s official Twitter account and they have even dubbed the rapper, “Certified Record Breaker.”



Check it out below:

For those unversed, the 32-year-old rapper’s sixth full-length studio album was scheduled to release earlier this year in January but was postponed due to the health concerns Drake was having at the time.









