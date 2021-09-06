 
Monday Sep 06 2021
Angelina Jolie blasted by Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein blasted Angelina Jolie and called her assault allegations “brazenly untrue”, after the actress claimed she had to "escape" an interaction with the disgraced producer.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie claimed in a recent interview that she had to “escape” an interaction with the disgraced producer – who is currently serving a 23-year jail sentence for sexual assault and rape charges – which she described as "beyond a pass".

Following her interview, Weinstein gave a statement to a media outlet via his assistant, saying he never assaulted the actress.

Weinstein statement read: “There was never an assault, and never an attempt to assault. “It is brazenly untrue and clickbait publicity. You’re Angelina Jolie, every male and female in the world, I’m sure, shows interest in you. Is the whole world assaulting you?”

He was reported to have said that Angelina’s allegations are part of a tactic to sell more copies of her upcoming book, ‘Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth’, which she was promoting at the time of her new interview.

Angelina Jolie spoke about her alleged interaction with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, also claiming that her ex-husband Brad Pitt fought over the actor’s involvement with the producer during their marriage.

