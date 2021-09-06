 
sports
Monday Sep 06 2021
Is Misbahul Haq going to be removed from head coach post?

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbahul Haq. Photo: file   
  • Ramiz Raja has always been in favour of a foreign coach, say sources.
  • England's Peter Moores may replace Misbahul Haq as team’s head coach, say sources.
  • PCB will make final decision about post after reviewing performance of Misbahul Haq over next few months. 

LAHORE: Whispers about the possible removal of Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbahul Haq are being heard in the corridors of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Daily Jang reported. 

According to sources, reports are circulating in sports circles about a possible change in the post of the national cricket team’s head coach.

England's Peter Moores may replace Misbahul Haq as the team’s head coach, the sources added.

England’s two-time head coach Peter Moores had been sacked after World Cup 2015.

The sources, however, claimed that it will not be easy for the authorities to remove Misbahul Haq over the next six months due non-stop activities of the cricket team.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who is likely to become the new PCB chairperson, has always been in favour of a foreign coach, the sources said, adding that he had been criticising Misbahul Haq’s coaching style publicly and on his YouTube channel.

The only way for Misbahul Haq to keep his job secure is through his performance in the upcoming matches and T20 World Cup, the sources added.

The sources said that PCB officials had already held informal talks with Peter Moores, adding that Ramiz Raja did not want to make any decision in haste.

In 2004, then PCB chief executive Ramiz Raja had removed Javed Miandad and appointed Bob Woolmer as coach of the national cricket team.

Sources privy to the matter said that PCB, a few months back, had contacted South Africa’s Gary Kirsten and Andy Flower but they had excused themselves due to their busy schedule. 

PCB will make a final decision about the post after reviewing the performance of Misbahul Haq over the next few months, said the sources.      

