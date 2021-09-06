Meghan Markle infuriated Camilla with one of her Instagram posts

More of the past drama that engulfed the Palace over Meghan Markle, is being brought to light.



In the updated version of Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s biography, Finding Freedom, it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex had a clash with Camilla as well.

The two apparently had a falling out in March of 2020 when the Duchess of Cornwall was supposed to deliver a speech on domestic violence with the rest of the royal family members asked to do a social media freeze during the time in which she would be talking.

However, Meghan and Harry’s social media account Sussex Royal posted photos of the former actor at the National Theatre at the same time when the duchess was talking.

The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers had written back then: "Of course it was known Harry and Meghan would be doing engagements this week, some privately, but everyone was in agreement that Camilla’s speech should take precedence. Unfortunately some people had other ideas.”



After the photos were posted, the two ladies apparently had a rift, which was the same time when Prince Harry and Prince Charles’ relationship too was worsening.