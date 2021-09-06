 
Monday Sep 06 2021
Monday Sep 06, 2021

Chrissy Teigen celebrates 50 days of sobriety

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying not being drunk as she marked 50 days of sobriety.

The Cravings author took to Instagram to share an adorable video of herself attempting to work out while her daughter Luna and son Miles crawled all over their mother.

In the caption the model share her journey dealing with alcohol. 

"Today is my 50 day sobriety streak," she shared in the caption.

"It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly," Teigen added. 

"This is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy but loving @movewithnicole on YouTube!"

Take a look:



