Shahid Afridi terms T20 World Cup squad's selection 'surprising'

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi. Photo: File.

Afridi says selecting some players and dropping a few would have made the squad perfect.

Says the selection committee has a big role in the team selection.

According to him, superstars have to be made out of the players having potential.

WASHINGTON: Former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has termed Pakistan’s T20 squad selection "surprising", saying the selection of some players and dropping a few would have made the squad "perfect".



“The selection committee has a big role in the team's selection,” said Afridi while addressing a press conference in Washington.

When asked that why there aren’t superstars in Pakistani cricket now, Afridi responded that "superstars have to be made out of the players."

"Players having a potential need to be trained and polished can become superstars," said Afridi, adding that players would have to win the matches individually in order to become a superstar.

Commenting on the selection of the new Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Afridi said that he hopes that Ramiz Raja being the new PCB chairperson will bring some improvement in Pakistani cricket as he has been close to the sport for quite some time.

The all-rounder suggested Raja to keep sincere and professional people close to him.

However, it is the team that has to perform instead of Raja, he added.

“I’m currently busy in welfare work but let’s see what happens,” said Afridi when asked what he would do if PCB makes an offer to him.