 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Sep 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi terms T20 World Cup squad's selection 'surprising'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 08, 2021

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi. Photo: File.
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi. Photo: File.

  • Afridi says selecting some players and dropping a few would have made the squad perfect.
  • Says the selection committee has a big role in the team selection.
  • According to him, superstars have to be made out of the players having potential.

WASHINGTON: Former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has termed Pakistan’s T20 squad selection "surprising", saying the selection of some players and dropping a few would have made the squad "perfect".

“The selection committee has a big role in the team's selection,” said Afridi while addressing a press conference in Washington.

When asked that why there aren’t superstars in Pakistani cricket now, Afridi responded that "superstars have to be made out of the players."

"Players having a potential need to be trained and polished can become superstars," said Afridi, adding that players would have to win the matches individually in order to become a superstar.

Commenting on the selection of the new Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Afridi said that he hopes that Ramiz Raja being the new PCB chairperson will bring some improvement in Pakistani cricket as he has been close to the sport for quite some time. 

The all-rounder suggested Raja to keep sincere and professional people close to him.

However, it is the team that has to perform instead of Raja, he added.

“I’m currently busy in welfare work but let’s see what happens,” said Afridi when asked what he would do if PCB makes an offer to him.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: PCB to announce ticket policy in next two days

Pak vs NZ: PCB to announce ticket policy in next two days
Pakistan exempts New Zealand cricketers from Covid tests at airports

Pakistan exempts New Zealand cricketers from Covid tests at airports
PCB sacks Yasir Malik, appoints South African fitness coach: sources

PCB sacks Yasir Malik, appoints South African fitness coach: sources

'I don't think women should be allowed to play cricket,' says Taliban official

'I don't think women should be allowed to play cricket,' says Taliban official
Wasim Akram lashes out at Shoaib Akhtar, says he has no ‘tameez’

Wasim Akram lashes out at Shoaib Akhtar, says he has no ‘tameez’
Ramiz Raja wants to replace Babar Azam as Test captain: report

Ramiz Raja wants to replace Babar Azam as Test captain: report
Asian Youth Games postponed till 2022 due to coronavirus

Asian Youth Games postponed till 2022 due to coronavirus
Pak vs NZ: ODI squad reaches Islamabad for training

Pak vs NZ: ODI squad reaches Islamabad for training
Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan parts ways with wife Aesha Mukherjee

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan parts ways with wife Aesha Mukherjee
ICC T20 World Cup: PCB breaks silence on Babar Azam's ‘dissent’ over team selection

ICC T20 World Cup: PCB breaks silence on Babar Azam's ‘dissent’ over team selection
Pak vs NZ: Pakistani cricketers playing in CPL to return by Sept 12

Pak vs NZ: Pakistani cricketers playing in CPL to return by Sept 12
‘Don't pay attention to changes in PCB, focus on cricket’: Ramiz Raja advises cricketers

‘Don't pay attention to changes in PCB, focus on cricket’: Ramiz Raja advises cricketers

Latest

view all