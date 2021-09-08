 
Wednesday Sep 08 2021
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles 'getting more serious': source

Wednesday Sep 08, 2021

Sources recently got candid and addressed Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ growing romance.

The claim has been made by sources close to People magazine and during their most recent interview for the weekly issue, they admitted that Wilde has offered Styles the option to “join him when she can” while he’s on the road.

The insider also went on to say, “They seem very serious and happy.”

This is not the first report made regarding the couple’s burning romance. Just this week, eyewitnesses close to E! News gushed over the chemistry igniting backstage between Wilde and Styles and admitted, “It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song and having a good time with the people she was with.”

