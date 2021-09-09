Jennifer Lopez feels lonely as Ben Affleck enjoys quality time with his loved ones

Jennifer Lope might be feeling lonely without her beau Ben Affleck as he apparently shunned the singer this weekend to spend some quality time with his children.



The 49-year-old Hollywood star took some time out from his romantic journey with her lovebird Lopez as he got some holiday weekend shopping done with his three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Affleck was seen with his kids at the Brentwood Country Mart on Sunday afternoon for a shopping outing, looking dashing in a purple dress shirt along with a black face mask covering his mouth and nose.

He also wore black sunglasses and dark grey pants as he walked with his sweet kids who were also looking gorgeous in chic outfits.

Jennifer's boyfriend completed his look with a pair of black shoes while carrying a beverage in one hand and a bag from a bookstore in the other.

Affleck's daughter Violet was looking decent as she rocked a white floral print top with a short maroon skirt and grey New Balance sneakers.

Ben Affleck will next be seen in The Last Duel, where he stars alongside his childhood friend Matt Damon, in theaters October 15. He also has Deep Water, which he filmed with one-time girlfriend Ana de Armas, and The Tender Bar slated for release next year.