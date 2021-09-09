Lily Allen gushes over David Harbour as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Lily Allen turned to her Instagram to pay tribute to her husband David Harbour with a loving note

American actor David Harbour and British singer Lily Allen are celebrating their first wedding anniversary together.

The singer, 36, turned to her Instagram to pay tribute to her husband with a loving note and some adorable photos and videos of their time together.

"1 year down with this guy. Happy Anniversary baby @dkharbour. I prefer my life with you in it. You can stay,” she wrote.

The couple got hitched in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator, back in September 2020.



The Stranger Things actor had shared photos of the occasion at the time and had written: "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic.”