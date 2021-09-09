 
Thursday Sep 09 2021
Andrew Garfield gives up on convincing fans he has nothing to do with ‘Spider-Man 3’

American actor Andrew Garfield is once again opening up about the possibility of him reprising his role as Spider-Man.

During an interview with Variety, The Social Network star, 38, spoke about how fans will never believe him when he says there is currently no possibility of him getting into the Spider Suit once again, for Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well,” he said.

"You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of 'Oh, my God, how [expletive] cool would it be if they did that?'" he said.

"But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in,” he went on to say.

“But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening. No matter what I say, I'm [expletive]. It's either going to be really disappointing for people or it's going to be really exciting,” he said. 

