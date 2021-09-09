 
Thursday Sep 09 2021
EBEleen Bukhari

Watch: Yasir Nawaz trolls wife Nida Yasir with 'Formula 1' video of his own

EBEleen Bukhari

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Watch: Yasir Nawaz trolls wife Nida Yasir with 'Formula 1' video of his own

Actor, director Yasir Nawaz is taking a dig at wife Nida Yasir after her viral 'Formula 1' interview video, and fans are in splits.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, Yasir re-created Nida's clip from her morning show, playing both wife and the interviewers.

Yasir simply captioned his post with a bunch of laughing emoticons, inviting hilarious comments from his fans.

"Hahahaha @itsyasirnawaz @itsnidayasir.official love you both," wrote Sana Shahnawaz. Others applauded the actor on his idea and 'bravery.'

Yasir's video comes after netizens took a jibe at Nida for asking ill-researched questions about Formula 1 car in an earlier interview on her morning show. Nida later apologized to her fans, ensuring she would always research well before asking questions on TV.

