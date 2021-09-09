World Cup 2023: South Africa drops out of the list of qualifiers for the event

SA is out of the top eight to qualify for the 2023 WC. File photo

South Africa’s defeat against Sri Lanka in the third One-Day International (ODI) of the Super League on Monday has kicked the team out of the league to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Currently, the team is nowhere in the list of top eight teams to qualify directly for the 2023 WC and stands 9th in the Super League table after managing to win only three out of nine matches.

On the other hand, the Sri Lankan team bagged the one-day series on Monday by winning all three matches against South Africa.

This victory is Sri Lanka's first-ever one in the One-Day International series during the last 19 months, which scored it 10 major points in the one-day Super League. However, with only four out of 15 wins in the new Super League, the team is still at the risk of being unable to make it to the 2023 World Cup through direct qualification.

During the Super League, the top 13 cricket teams of the world will be playing eight bilateral one-day series before the 2023 World Cup.

This will be followed by the direct qualification of India into the World Cup alongside seven other teams, who will be hosting the 2023 World Cup event, while the secondary qualifiers will have to play the tournaments to enter the WC.