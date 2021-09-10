Jennifer Aniston irks fans and viewers with her 'awkward' TV interview

Award winning star Jennifer Aniston unwillingly annoyed some of her fans with an awkward exchange on a British TV show when the host made her visibly upset.

Aniston's interview left people wondering as the host made the 'Friends' alum visibly upset by clumsily interrupting her comments and accusing the star of not being a morning person.

The 52-year-old was discussing what it was like filming Season 2 of her Apple TV+ drama “The Morning Show” when she got cut off by presenter Jermaine Jenas.

Aniston appeared remotely on the chat program with Witherspoon and got to talking about what it was like to film scenes in the early-bird hours of the morning.



“I learned the slow burn that it is. It’s a very vampire state of life and mind that you guys live in. Everybody comes alive in the middle of the night, and it’s a slow-moving train,” Aniston said.



“I got there at 5 in the morning and the hallways were quiet and people are just slowly waking up, and then all of a sudden, the train starts moving and it gets crazier and crazier. It’s utter chaos.”

Jenas interrupted Aniston to ask Witherspoon a question while insinuating that Aniston doesn’t like getting up early.

“Reese, I’ve got to be honest with you, Jennifer’s pretty much sold it to me that she’s not a morning person,” he said, at which Aniston appeared stunned.

“Did I sell that to you?'” Aniston uncomfortably asked, to which he responded, “A little bit, a little bit.”



“Did I get a good deal?” the actress snapped back.

Jenas, a former English soccer player, then laughed awkwardly and went to Witherspoon, abruptly saying, “So, what about you, Reese?”

Witherspoon seamlessly continued the conversation amid the discomfort, telling the host, “No, I’m definitely a morning person. Jen and I talk about this all the time. I’m the morning person and she’s more of a night person.”

The annoyed fans immediately took to Twitter and ripped into Aniston for the way she responded to Jenas’ comments, with one person wrote: “Did anyone else catch Jennifer Anniston’s [sic] negative reaction to the male presenter regarding the morning person bit? Awkward.”

While, another tweeted:, “Jennifer Anniston’s ‘tude in this interview is cringe. She keeps on looking to the side awkward #theoneshow.”

“Am I sensing a wee ‘attitude’ here? #TheOneShow,” a third viewer agreed.

Aniston's some diehard fans came to defend her and argued that Jenas was the one in the wrong. “#TheOneShow sorry but I don’t think #JenniferAniston was rude at all and it’s rude to cut someone off when they’re talking, people need to chill,” a viewer wrote.