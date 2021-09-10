Watch: American cricketer Jaskran Malhotra hits 6 sixes in an over

American cricketer Jaskran Malhotra has joined the sixes club as he hit 6 sixes off 6 balls in the One Day International (ODI) match against Papua New Guinea.

In the ODI match against PNG, Jaskaran Malhotra hit six sixes in Gaudi Toka’s over joining the elite club.

Malhotra played a brilliant inning of 173 not out against Papua New Guinea and also became the first US player to score a century in ODIs.

His brilliant innings included 16 sixes and 4 fours.



In a video interview following the match, Malhotra added that he believed in himself and that God helped him achieve the feat.

He added that he feels "special" after putting himself in the categories of the big names included in the sixes club. He said that he did not even realise he broke so many records.

He further added that the US cricket team has much harder matches ahead of them.



With the feat, Malhotra has joined the likes of South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs, India's Yuvraj Singh, and West Indies' Kieron Pollard — the latter two both achieved the feat in T20Is.

Herschelle Gibbs achieved the feat in an ODI match against the Netherlands in March 2007.



Before Malhotra, Gibbs was the only batsman to have hit six sixes in an over in an ODI match.