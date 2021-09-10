Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spark engagement buzz ahead of VMAs

Earlier in April, sources revealed Kelly and Fox plan to tie the knot very soon

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's fans believe the couple got engaged a few days before 2021 MTV VMAs are due to take place.



This is because the Transformers actress was seen sporting a giant "ring on that special finger" while watching Kelly rehearse for his debut performance for the music event.

A source said the loved-up duo will make a "surprise announcement" during the rapper's set at the award show on Sunday.

Earlier in April, sources revealed Kelly and Fox plan to get hitched very soon.



They "plan to get engaged and married" when her divorce from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children, is finalized.

Having said that, when asked by E!News, reps for Fox and Kelly said they are not engaged yet. They did not comment on the reported ring.