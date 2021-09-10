Duchess Camilla voices support for female journalists in Afghanistan

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has been lauded by the British media for raising her voice for the female journalists in Afghanistan.

Speaking at an event, the wife of future king Prince Charles issued a talked about the drop in female journalists in Kabul.

She said, "I have been informed that in 2020, there were 700 female journalist working in Kabul. Today, there are fewer than 100. With the loss 600 voices, the experiences of countless Afghans will remain untold."

She added, "All journalist who fight for truth and justice in the face of retribution deserve our thanks and admiration, lets do all we can to support, promote and, crucially listen to the brave female journalist of Afghanistan, whose work puts them in danger every single day."