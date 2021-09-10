 
Friday Sep 10 2021
Web Desk

Queen to ‘exclude’ palace aides from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle meeting

Web Desk

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Queen Elizabeth will not be including palace aides during her talks with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle so as not to ‘annoy’ them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new talks with Queen Elizabeth will reportedly not include any palace aides so as not to ‘completely annoy’ the duo.

This claim has been brought forward by Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English and during her interview on the Mail’s Palace Confidential, she detailed Harry and Meghan’s upcoming meeting with the Queen.

He was also quoted saying, “If and when it does happen, it will be very much a private family get-together.”

“Nonetheless, I think everyone recognises, it will be a pretty awkward one given everything that has happened over the last couple of years.”

“But there’s certainly no officials getting involved and I think they know that that’s something that would really wind Harry and Meghan up actually if they were to do so.”

