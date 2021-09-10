 
Friday Sep 10 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s decision to christen Lilibet in the UK has shocked aides

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to visit the UK has irked and ‘shocked’ palace aides.

This claim has been brought forward by a source close to The Mirror and during their interview, they were quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year.”

“Her Majesty’s staff have not responded so far. In fact, there has also been discussion about Christmas — and whether an invitation should be sent to Harry and Meghan after they spurned one last year.”

“The Queen is still very fond of Harry and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie. But courtiers are surprised by the move, especially from Meghan, after what has happened.”

