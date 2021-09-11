Kailyn Lowry apologises to Demi Lovato for misgendering them: 'I want to do better'

Lowry said she will 'do better moving forward' after she accidentally misgendered the non-binary artist

Kailyn Lowry has apologised to Demi Lovato for using wrong pronouns to address them.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the Teen Mom 2 star said she will "do better moving forward" after she accidentally misgendered the non-binary artist on this week's episode of her Coffee Convos podcast.

"So, I really just came on here to apologize and say, moving forward, I want to do better," Lowry said.

"I want to respect people and what their pronouns are and truly just ask people, moving forward," she added.

She asked Lovato to "be patient because I want to do this right, and I want to get everyone's pronouns correctly." Lowry used "she/her" pronouns to describe Lovato instead of the singer's preferred "they/them."

Lowry went on to say she had to correct her ex Chris Lopez over her own gender pronouns. "I think it was yesterday or the day before, I got on here to correct Chris on my pronouns. My pronouns are 'she' and 'her,' " she explained.