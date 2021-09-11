Camila Cabello reveals how first date with Shawn Mendes went down like

Cabello said she was extremely nervous ahead of the big night

Camila Cabello gave an insight on her first date with Shawn Mendes.



The Havana singer said although the pair were friends for so long, she was extremely nervous ahead of the big night.

While making an appearance on The Late Late Show, Cabello told James Corden, "I swear to God before Shawn and I's first date, I was so nervous, I took two tequila shots.”



The Sangria Wine singer also revealed how she sang the tune Defying Gravity in the shower for a little extra courage, which is a track by Idina and Kristin Chenoweth from the Broadway show, Wicked.

Although Shawn and Camila were friends before they officially started dating, the singer explained she was quite anxious to take things to the next level.

Camila recalled, "So he's about to come over and I'm so nervous I just can't take it. My dad is there, and I'm like, ‘Pour me two tequila shots, just like do it.'"