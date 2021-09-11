 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello reveals how first date with Shawn Mendes went down like

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Cabello said she was extremely nervous ahead of the big night

Camila Cabello gave an insight on her first date with Shawn Mendes.

The Havana singer said although the pair were friends for so long, she was extremely nervous ahead of the big night. 

While making an appearance on The Late Late Show, Cabello told James Corden, "I swear to God before Shawn and I's first date, I was so nervous, I took two tequila shots.”

The Sangria Wine singer also revealed how she sang the tune Defying Gravity in the shower for a little extra courage, which is a track by Idina and Kristin Chenoweth from the Broadway show, Wicked.

Although Shawn and Camila were friends before they officially started dating, the singer explained she was quite anxious to take things to the next level.

Camila recalled, "So he's about to come over and I'm so nervous I just can't take it. My dad is there, and I'm like, ‘Pour me two tequila shots, just like do it.'"

More From Entertainment:

French abortion film wins on big night for women at Venice festival

French abortion film wins on big night for women at Venice festival
Prince Andrew's lawyers think papers from Virginia Giuffre were not properly served

Prince Andrew's lawyers think papers from Virginia Giuffre were not properly served

French film on illegal abortion wins top prize at Venice festival

French film on illegal abortion wins top prize at Venice festival
For Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, working together is a lot of fun

For Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, working together is a lot of fun
Ariana Grande names the true ‘concept King’ for ‘Positions’ music video

Ariana Grande names the true ‘concept King’ for ‘Positions’ music video
Prince Charles losing his reputation under the Queen’s ‘immense popularity’

Prince Charles losing his reputation under the Queen’s ‘immense popularity’
Prince Andrew ‘avoids serving’ legal papers in abuse case: report

Prince Andrew ‘avoids serving’ legal papers in abuse case: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry losing America’s attention: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry losing America’s attention: report
Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler ‘bonding over’ their divorces: report

Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler ‘bonding over’ their divorces: report
The Queen to leave Windsor for Buckingham Palace to ‘justify £369m refurb’

The Queen to leave Windsor for Buckingham Palace to ‘justify £369m refurb’
Prince Harry’s dropping popularity ‘adding to his anger’

Prince Harry’s dropping popularity ‘adding to his anger’
Tori Spelling speaks out against plastic surgery rumors

Tori Spelling speaks out against plastic surgery rumors

Latest

view all