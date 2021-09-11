 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Pak vs NZ: What are the ticket prices of ODI and T20 matches?

Pakistani spectators cheer during a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league, Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, March 5, 2017. — Reuters/File
  • Tickets for the ODIs range between Rs2,000 and Rs1,000.
  • Ticket prices for T20Is have been fixed from Rs3,000 to Rs500.
  • New Zealand team has arrived in Pakistan to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20s.

LAHORE: The New Zealand cricket team has arrived in Pakistan after an 18-year hiatus and the fans are eager to witness the Men In Green go toe-to-toe against the Kiwis at their home ground.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hired an online seller as the ticketing services provider for a two-year period, a statement from the board said Saturday.

The PCB said that tickets for the New Zealand series are available now online.

The tickets for the ODIs range between Rs2,000 and Rs1,000, while ticket prices for T20Is have been fixed from Rs3,000 to Rs500.

Moreover, PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said that while at this stage only 25% of the stadium's capacity could be accommodated, the board was hopeful of providing more opportunities for fans to witness live action in near future.

How to purchase ticket? 

Tickets can be bought online and from the branches of a courier service across Pakistan, and over the phone. The location of box office sales (match-days) in Rawalpindi and Lahore will be shared in due course.

For both the ODIs and T20Is in the enclosures designated as family enclosures a 10 % discount will be offered on the purchase of three or more tickets.

Conditions for spectators:

  • Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase tickets.
  • Vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium.
  • Original ID cards are desirable however will not be mandatory.
  • For under 18 spectators a B-form must be shown at the time of purchase.
  • Under 18 spectators will be required to carry their B-form with them to gain entry into the stadium.
  • Wearing of masks will be mandatory.
  • All of the above terms will apply for complementary and hospitality Ticket holders.
  • Vaccination certificates issued by NADRA will only be accepted.
  • Tickets are non-transferable.
  • Anyone violating bio-secure protocols is liable to be evicted out of venue.

Schedule

ODI

MatchDateTimeVenue
1st ODISeptember 172:00pmRawalpindi cricket stadium
2nd ODISeptember 192:00pmRawalpindi cricket stadium
3rd ODISeptember 212:00pmRawalpindi cricket stadium

T20I

MatchDateTimeVenue
1st T20September 256:00pmGaddafi Stadum-Lahore
2nd T20September 266:00pmGaddafi Stadium-Lahore
3rd T20September 296:00pmGaddafi Stadium-Lahore
4th T20October 16:00pmGaddafi Stadium-Lahore
5th T20October 36:00pmGaddafi Stadium-Lahore

