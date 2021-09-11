Pak vs NZ: What are the ticket prices of ODI and T20 matches?

Saturday Sep 11, 2021
LAHORE: The New Zealand cricket team has arrived in Pakistan after an 18-year hiatus and the fans are eager to witness the Men In Green go toe-to-toe against the Kiwis at their home ground.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hired an online seller as the ticketing services provider for a two-year period, a statement from the board said Saturday.
The PCB said that tickets for the New Zealand series are available now online.
The tickets for the ODIs range between Rs2,000 and Rs1,000, while ticket prices for T20Is have been fixed from Rs3,000 to Rs500.
Moreover, PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said that while at this stage only 25% of the stadium's capacity could be accommodated, the board was hopeful of providing more opportunities for fans to witness live action in near future.
Tickets can be bought online and from the branches of a courier service across Pakistan, and over the phone. The location of box office sales (match-days) in Rawalpindi and Lahore will be shared in due course.
For both the ODIs and T20Is in the enclosures designated as family enclosures a 10 % discount will be offered on the purchase of three or more tickets.
ODI
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1st ODI
|September 17
|2:00pm
|Rawalpindi cricket stadium
|2nd ODI
|September 19
|2:00pm
|Rawalpindi cricket stadium
|3rd ODI
|September 21
|2:00pm
|Rawalpindi cricket stadium
T20I
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1st T20
|September 25
|6:00pm
|Gaddafi Stadum-Lahore
|2nd T20
|September 26
|6:00pm
|Gaddafi Stadium-Lahore
|3rd T20
|September 29
|6:00pm
|Gaddafi Stadium-Lahore
|4th T20
|October 1
|6:00pm
|Gaddafi Stadium-Lahore
|5th T20
|October 3
|6:00pm
|Gaddafi Stadium-Lahore