Prince Harry, William pay tribute to Prince Philip in documentary trailer

The BBC documentary on Prince Philip is all set to release on September 22.

It features Prince William, Prince Harry and other members of the royal family.

The trailer for the documentary titled ""Prince Philip: The royal Family Remembers" has been released.

“He (Prince Philip) was unapologetically him”, says Prince Harry in the trailer.





Prince William says “He’s always been a huge presence behind everything we’ve done.”



Earlier BBC announced, "For the first time on television, more than dozen members of the royal family offer their personal thoughts and reflections as they pay an historic tribute to the extraordinary life of his Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

"All the children of the Queen and the Duke, along with adult grandchildren and other members of the Royal Family, have agreed to take part in this unique portrait of the longest serving consort in royal history.

It said, "Originally conceived to mark prince Philip's 100th birthday, this landmark documentary features interviews filmed both before and after the Duke's death in April.