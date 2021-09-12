 
Sunday Sep 12 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry losing America’s attention: report

Sunday Sep 12, 2021

Experts believe the honeymoon phase of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship is over and America is starting to ‘get bored with them’.

This claim has been made by GB News presenter Nigel Farage who was quoted telling Express, “Meghan and Harry had mover's advantage in that they were able to put their side of the argument out before anybody else.”

“But bit by bit, I can see even American commentators getting very bored with them, so I think their honeymoon is over.”

Mr. Farage also referenced the recent Sussex popularity poll and went on to say, “That’s right and as it should be. America is a little bit behind but Americans are beginning to see it.”

