Usman Mukhtar finally joins Twitter

Pakistani actor and director Usman Mukhtar on Tuesday joined Twitter and revealed the reason of making his account on the microblogging site.



The Sabaat actor tweeted “Hello Twitter! I am finally on Twitter. This is my only official account. All other accounts are fake. I have mentioned it in my Instagram. - Usman Mukhtar.”

Usman made the Twitter account identical to his Instagram handle.

He said “It took a while to take hold of this username 'mukhtarhoonmein' identical to my Instagram handle, but finally got it.”

The actor also disclosed the reason of joining the Twitter. ‘Had to make an account on Twitter because of all fake accounts.”

He further said “I was not on Twitter until yesterday, fake accounts were pretending to be me so decided to make a Twitter. Have mentioned this username on my official Instagram as well.”



