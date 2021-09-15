 
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
EBEleen Bukhari

Umer Sharif's wife 'promises' him better health in emotional note

EBEleen Bukhari

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Umer Sharif's wife 'promises' him better health in emotional note

Comedian Umer Sharif's wife is pledging him support till she gets her husband better.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, Zareen Omer shared a throwback photo with Omer, promising him to arrange all that he needs to fight cancer.

"Hospital me jo promise kia hai tum say sab jaldi arrang[sic] kr longi In shaa Allah (The promise I made you in the hospital, will arrange everything for your treatment InshaAllah)," Zareen captioned alongside the post.

Umer Sharif, who has been diagnosed with cancer, appealed PM Imran Khan last week to arrange his visa so that he could go abroad for his treatment. The veteran comedian is under critical observation at a private hospital in Pakistan.

