 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

The rapper revealed his lifestyle took a complete turn after Stormi's arrival

Travis Scott weighed in on how he and Kylie Jenner are co-parenting their daughter Stormi successfully.

Speaking to artist Tom Sachs for CR Men's Book issue 13, the rapper revealed his lifestyle took a complete turn after Stormi's arrival.

"Now I became a pops, you want to be there to eat food together and turn up for little Stormi," he said.

Sachs inquired, "And she has to have the perfect schedule. The more precise to the five minutes, the happier she is."

To this, Scott responded, "But she’s so cool," he said. "That’s why I love her so much. She’s so fire because she goes to sleep now. We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline.

"Like, OK, you know you got to go to bed at nine, are you going to stay up till eleven or are you going to go to sleep now? And it’s so cool [to hear her say], 'I’m going to sleep ya’ll [sic]!'" he added.

Scott and Jenner are currently expecting their second child. 

More From Entertainment:

How did Kendall Jenner find out about Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy?

How did Kendall Jenner find out about Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021
Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

Prince Harry ‘tensely preparing’ for Prince Charles meeting: report

Prince Harry ‘tensely preparing’ for Prince Charles meeting: report
UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot
Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday

Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday
Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?

Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?
Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married
Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents

Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents

Latest

view all