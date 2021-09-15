Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth

The rapper revealed his lifestyle took a complete turn after Stormi's arrival

Travis Scott weighed in on how he and Kylie Jenner are co-parenting their daughter Stormi successfully.



Speaking to artist Tom Sachs for CR Men's Book issue 13, the rapper revealed his lifestyle took a complete turn after Stormi's arrival.

"Now I became a pops, you want to be there to eat food together and turn up for little Stormi," he said.



Sachs inquired, "And she has to have the perfect schedule. The more precise to the five minutes, the happier she is."

To this, Scott responded, "But she’s so cool," he said. "That’s why I love her so much. She’s so fire because she goes to sleep now. We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline.

"Like, OK, you know you got to go to bed at nine, are you going to stay up till eleven or are you going to go to sleep now? And it’s so cool [to hear her say], 'I’m going to sleep ya’ll [sic]!'" he added.

Scott and Jenner are currently expecting their second child.