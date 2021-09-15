Usman Mukhtar responds to his co-leads getting married: 'Even I am trying to figure out '

Usman Mukhtar is touching on the myth around his female co-leads getting married after starring with him.

Speaking to BBC Urdu in a recent interview, Mukhtar was asked about his thoughts around co-incidences of his co-stars getting married after signing a project with him.

Responding to the host's question, Usman confessed, "Even I am trying to figure out if it is true or not. A lot of people say the same which is funny."

But Usman expressed that he is happy for his contribution to people's lives.

He later added, "If Kubra gets married I will have to start believing in the myth because then it cannot be a coincidence for the fourth time."

Usman Mukhtar is currently starring in a drama alongside Kurbra Khan and Mahira Khan.