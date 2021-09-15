 
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
Hiba Anjum

By
HAHiba Anjum

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Coldplay unveils release of new BTS collaboration ‘My Universe’

Coldplay recently announced their upcoming collaboration with BTS named My Universe and fans are in a frenzy.

The announcement was made via the band’s official Twitter account and it is already up for pre-order.

For those unversed, My Universe will follow Coldplay’s Higher Power single and is part of the band’s forthcoming album Music of The Spheres which will release on October 15th.

All of Coldplay’s past albums have managed to make it big on UK’s music charts with their 2008 Viva La Vida and2011 Paradise.

