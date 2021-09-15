Billie Eilish details her growing desire to show off a more feminine side

 
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Billie Eilish recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her desire to embrace her more feminine side at the Met Gala.

The singer got candid during her interview with The New York Times and was quoted saying, “I’ve always wanted to do this but I was just scared and I didn’t feel comfortable in my skin and I feel like I finally did. I feel like I’ve grown so much in the last few years.”

She also went on to admit that she “was very interested in surprising everybody with a look [she] hasn’t done before.”

This is not the first time Eilish has opened up about her evolving sense of style, she previously admitted to Vogue, “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery.”

“If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, [expletive] it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

