Prince Charles under fire as his charity chairman quits amid funding probes

Prince Charles' charitable foundation is under investigation after reports that a Russian banker had tried to donate a huge amount to the future king's foundation, according to reports.

The Prince of Wales seemed to be in hot waters as his charity foundation is being investigated after scandal.

Chairman of Prince Charles’s charitable foundation has also resigned amid ongoing investigation which was launched by charity regulator into £100,000 donation.

Douglas Connel stepped down following claims of taking a huge donation from a wealthy Russian donor before being rejected by its ethics committee.



The Scottish charity regulator has reportedly launched an investigation after reports that Charles wrote a letter thanking the businessman Dmitry Leus for his offer last year and suggesting they could meet after the Covid crisis.

The donation to the foundation, which is based in Scotland, was turned down after concerns about its provenance.

Previously, Michael Fawcett temporarily stepped down as the foundation’s chief executive, while an investigation is conducted by trustees into the separate “cash for honours’ allegations regarding a Saudi billionaire’s donation to Dumfries House, the 18th-century Palladian house in Ayrshire “saved for the nation” by Charles.

The Royal Family has apparently plunged into crisis after being hit by two scandals within a week as Queen's son Prince Andrew is also facing a lawsuit over an alleged sexual abuse.