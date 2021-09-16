 
Thursday Sep 16 2021
Scarlett Johansson's Disney claim gets robust support from Jamie Lee Curtis

American actress Scarlett Johansson has recently got support from veteran actress, Jamie Lee Curtis.

"I recently watched her own the screen as the Black Widow, who exacts revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates (emphasis on man) women to fight for him," Curtis writes in a special letter for Scarlett Johansson as part of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

"And then I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (same emphasis), when she filed a breach-of-­contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theaters and on streaming cost her substantial losses in pay."

In her letter published on Wednesday, Jamie Lee Curtis vehemently defended Scarlett Johansson in her complaint against Disney. Curtis also referred to the Black Widow star as 'mama bear'.

"Whether as an assassin with a conscience, an actor with an emotional centre or, having just given birth to her second child, a fierce mother, the message is clear: Don’t f**k with this mama bear," the 62-year-old actress said.

In addition to the Disney lawsuit, Jamie Lee Curtis also shed light on her 'kinship' with Scarlett Johansson saying she "was born on my birthday in the year I was married."

Scarlett Johansson claimed Disney broke its promise by releasing Black Widow on streaming platform Disney+ on the same day it was released in theatres on July 9, 2021.

